Mumbai: Gambling den behind curtains of illegal lottery shop in Mira-Bhayandar busted (WATCH)

A gambling den operating under the guise of an online lottery center was busted by the in Bhayandar on Friday.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the police team led by police inspector- Sudhir Chavhan and ASI-Rajesh Pansare, swooped down on the establishment located in the Radja Krishna Kutir building in Bhayandar (west) on Friday afternoon.

The establishment was found to be involved in online gambling activities under the guise of government-authorised lottery centers sans any registration or mandated licenses.

According to the police, two people named-Mahendra Shankar Patel (22) and Gautam Patel have been booked under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887, for running the gambling den.

The accused racketeers were operating the gambling den by encouraging computer based single- and double-digit lottery.

Apart from impounding equipment and accessories used to facilitate Internet access, the police team also seized gambling material, including computers and printers from the gambling den. Further investigations were on. Scores of gambling dens are operating in the jurisdiction of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) commissionerate.