Mumbai: Gallantry award for Major Kaustubh Rane

Mumbai: President Ram Nath Kovind has approved 132 gallantry awards to armed forces personnel and members of paramilitary forces including Bar to Sena Medal to Major Kaustubh Rane who sacrificed his life fighting terrorists. A total of 11 personnel from Maharashtra were named to get medals in different categories.

Major Rane was among the four Indian army soliders who died in an encounter on the line of control (LOC) in north Kashmir's Gurez sector of Bandipora district in August last year.

He was the only son of his parents Prakash and Jyoti and was a resident of Mira Road in Thane district. Captain Mahesh Kumar Bhure of Indian Army and Dnyaneshwar Sabale of Central Reserve Police Force have been awarded Shaurya Chakra.

Major Sagar Pardeshi of Indian Army has been awarded Bar to Sena Medal. Major Anand Patharkar, Major Vaibhav Jawalkar and Captain Prateek Ranjangaokar in Indian Army have been awarded Sena medals.

Group Captain Saumitra Tamaskar and Squadron Leader Pankaj Bhujale of Indian Air Force have been awarded Vaya Sena medal. Air Commodore Sunil Vidhate of Indian Air Force has been awarded YUDH SEVA medal and Manish Pathak, Inspector General of Indian Coast Guard has been awarded by Tatrakshak medal.