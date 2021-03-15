Mumbai: G North reports more than 100 cases in 48 hours

Mumbai's G North (GN) ward, which covers the Mahim, Dharavi and Dadar belt reported 108 cases in the past 48 hours. On Monday, GN ward reported 42 cases, while earlier on Sunday (March 14) 66 cases were reported from GN.

Once a COVID-19 hotspot, GN showed a drop in the regular case tally post-November last year, however, the daily active case tally again spiked post-February. In the past week (March 9-14) GN reported 325 cases.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner and in charge of the GN ward, said that the high number of cases is the result of aggressive testing that is being done by BMC.

“We are doing nearly 300 tests daily, for every single positive patient we are tracing nearly 20 close contacts,” Dighavkar told FPJ.

Dighavkar said that on Monday COVID-19 tests were carried out in 22 different centers in GN ward. Presently, there are nine permanent health camps where free testing is conducted, alongside this the civic health officials are conducting health camps at multiple locations.

“Earlier the fresh cases used to be patients who have attended social gatherings or have a history of traveling, however now patients who are going out to office and markets are also being tested positive,” Dighavkar added.

He also maintained that presently the cases are reported in a scattered manner and not in clusters.

Now, there are 595 active cases reported from G North and a total of 14,723 cases have been reported from this ward since March last year.