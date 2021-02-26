Mumbai: G North reports highest number of 44 COVID-19 cases this year

The G North (GN) ward, which covers the Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar areas, have recorded the highest spike in number of COVID-19 cases this year on Friday.

The ward has reported 44 cases with 16 cases being reported from Dharavi, 15 from Dadar and 13 cases from the Mahim locality. On Thursday, GN ward reported 40 cases.

Senior civic officials in this ward have stated the spike could be the resultant factor of the resumption of local train services for all and relaxations implemented on the lockdown measures.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner had told FPJ that most of the cases are being reported from high rises.

On February 24, Dharavi recorded cases in double digit after a gap of nearly 37 days from January 17.

The caseload in Dharavi, known as Asia's largest slum, reached 4,066. Of these, 3,699 patients have already recovered while there are 51 active cases.

Earlier, on October 23 last year, Dharavi had reported 18 new cases and since then, barring a few days, the number of new cases had been in single digit.

"We are aggressively testing as many people as possible to curb the spread, so the number has risen," the BMC official said.

"Since last one month Dharavi recorded cases in digit on most days and on February 2, Dharavi had reported zero cases," Dighavkar stated.

"The spike has happened due to lockdown relaxations and due precautionary measures are also being taken along with ramping up the number of tests conducted daily," said a civic health official of this ward.