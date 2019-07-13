Mumbai FYJC first merit list released; check at mumbai.11thadmission.net

The first merit list for admission to first-year junior college (FYJC) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has been released. The Mumbai FYJC merit list 2019 is available on state education board's official website, mumbai.11thadmission.net.

More than 1.34 lakh students have been allotted seats as the first merit list for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission was declared on Friday. Cut-offs for the Science stream have dipped while it has remained high for Arts and Commerce in city’s reputed colleges. Of the 1.85 lakh registered students, over 1.34 lakh students have been allotted seats in the first merit round. As many as 80,402 students have been allotted seats for Commerce, 38,714 for Science and 14,131 for Arts. This year, less than half the total number of students have opted for the Science stream than the Commerce or Arts.

Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mumbai.11thadmission.net

Step 2: Students will be required to login to the official website using their login Id and password

Step 3: Students willing to take admission in the college allotted to them will be required to click on the ‘proceed to admission’ button.

The seats have been allotted to students based on their preference. Students who have been allotted the first preference college will be required to take admission there and will not be allowed to participate in the regular rounds after this. Admission on the basis of the Mumbai FYJC first merit list 2019 will be conducted from 13th July to 16th July, 2019. Students, who have been allotted seats in the first merit round, need to visit respective colleges and confirm their admissions from July 13 to 16 till 3 pm.