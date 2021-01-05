Mumbai: FYJC cut-off soar amid special merit round-2

Over 21,835 students have been allotted seats for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission as the special merit round-2 was declared on Tuesday. The cut-off for admissions rose by 1-1.5 per cent in some junior colleges. Many colleges said that seats are almost full and they might start regular online lectures soon.

Out of 21,835 students, 14,864 students have been allotted seats under Commerce, 4,933 under Science, 1,751 under Arts and 287 under HSVC (Vocational) stream for FYJC. A total of 1,07,312 vacant seats were available for the special round-2 according to the state School Education Department on the FYJC admission portal https://11thadmission.org.in.

Students who have been allotted seats can secure admissions online in respective junior colleges from January 6 to 6 pm on January 8, 2021. Students can also confirm bifocal admissions. Junior colleges will then upload a vacancy list on January 9 after the completion of the special round-2.

Sandeep Sangve, deputy director of education, Mumbai region, said, "The decision regarding conduct of further FYJC admission rounds will be taken after completion of the special round-2 as per requirement."

Junior colleges said they want to start the academic year by conducting regular online lectures. The principal of a South Mumbai college said, "Our students and teachers have been waiting since September for academic classes to begin. Seats under all streams are almost full and we cannot waste any more time." While, Vrushali Nirulkar, a teacher at a Kurla college said, "Any further delay in online lectures will adversely affect the entire academic cycle, leaving less time for students to prepare for semester exams."

Sangve said, "The state school education department has not yet taken a decision on starting online lectures for FYJC." After completion of three general merit rounds and one special round, a total of 1,81,823 students have secured admissions for FYJC against 3.20 lakh vacant seats in 844 junior colleges in Mumbai region. Out of this, 1,01,602 have secured admissions for Commerce, 60,152 for Science, 18,031 for Arts and 2,038 for HSVC (Vocational) stream.