Mumbai: Fully vaccinated domestic passengers likely to be exempted from carrying negative RT-PCR report

The domestic passengers who are fully vaccinated are now likely to be exempted from carrying a negative RT-PCR report while arriving in Mumbai. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal wrote to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary on Tuesday and sought exemption from the RT-PCR test for fully vaccinated domestic passengers.

The restriction was primarily imposed on the passengers arriving from Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Rajasthan and Kerala, however, due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, it was decided to impose the restriction on all the passengers arriving in Mumbai from any part of the country. According to the directives, any passengers arriving in Mumbai were required to have a negative RT-PCR test report conducted 48 hours prior to commencing the journey.