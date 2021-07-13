Mumbai: Fully vaccinated domestic passengers likely to be exempted from carrying negative RT-PCR report

The domestic passengers who are fully vaccinated are now likely to be exempted from carrying a negative RT-PCR report while arriving in Mumbai. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal wrote to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary on Tuesday and sought exemption from the RT-PCR test for fully vaccinated domestic passengers.
The restriction was primarily imposed on the passengers arriving from Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Rajasthan and Kerala, however, due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, it was decided to impose the restriction on all the passengers arriving in Mumbai from any part of the country. According to the directives, any passengers arriving in Mumbai were required to have a negative RT-PCR test report conducted 48 hours prior to commencing the journey.
"The vaccination drives across the nation has been commenced and many citizens who are fully vaccinated, are requesting to waive off the condition with respect to carrying negative RT PCR test report," the notification read. "There are many passengers who are taking up journey to Delhi or other business places in the moming and they are returning back on the same day in the evening or next day morning, in such case conducting the RT-PCR test and getting the report become impossible," it added.
In view of the above, the BMC Commissioner said, the domestic passengers who are fully vaccinated may be exempted from carrying negative RT-PCR test report while arriving in Mumbai.
