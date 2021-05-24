Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by BMC on May 25

Mumbai's civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres available on Tuesday, May 25. A total of 227 centres will be administering Covishield while 23 centres will be administering Covaxin dose.

The centres will be open for health / frontline staff, and for citizens aged 45 plus. 90 percent of the doses have been reserved for first dose while remaining 10 percent for the second dose for Covishield. For Covaxin, ony second dose will be administered.