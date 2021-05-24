Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by BMC on May 25

Mumbai's civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres available on Tuesday, May 25. A total of 227 centres will be administering Covishield while 23 centres will be administering Covaxin dose.
The centres will be open for health / frontline staff, and for citizens aged 45 plus. 90 percent of the doses have been reserved for first dose while remaining 10 percent for the second dose for Covishield. For Covaxin, ony second dose will be administered.
With the addition of 1,057 new COVID-19 cases on May 24, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,98,867. Now, there are 28,086 active cases in the city.
Mumbai reported 48 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 14,671 data released by the city's civic body. 1,312 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday taking the recovery count to 6,53,998.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)