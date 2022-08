Dawood Ibrahim and his brother Iqbal Kaskar | PTI

The fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother, Iqbal Kaskar, who was admitted to JJ Hospital on August 20 due to a heart pain complaint, has been discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, August 23, at around 5 pm.

Kaskar has been sent back to Thane Central Jail in Thane from JJ Hospital.