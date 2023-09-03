Mumbai: Fugitive Accused In Patna Property Dealer Murder Case Nabbed In Sakinaka

Representative Image

The Sakinaka police have arrested an individual identified as Navin Kumar Priykumar Ranjan (22) for an alleged murder in Patna, Bihar. He was accused in the property dealer Prem Paswan murder case and had fled to Mumbai 10 days ago before being captured.

On September 01, the Sakinaka police were patrolling when Assistant Police Inspector, Suhas Kade received information that an absconding accused involved in a serious crime in Bihar had entered the Sakinaka police jurisdiction. Acting on this tip-off, the police reached near Masjid, Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road, Sakinaka and arrested him.

Accused was on the run for the last eight months

The Investigation revealed that his name is Navin Kumar Priykumar Rajnan (22) from Danapur, District Patna, Bihar. He was the wanted accused by Bihar police in the property dealer Prem Kumar Paswan murder case. He had been on the run for the last eight months and arrived in Mumbai ten days ago. He had been staying at the Blossom dormitory, near Society Masjid, Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road, Sakinaka.

Prem Paswan murder case

Subsequently, the Mumbai police contacted the Bihar police, who will come to Mumbai to take custody. On January 4, 2023, property dealer Prem Kumar Paswan was murdered in Paras Bazar, Patna, Bihar. Prem Kumar Paswan and his friend Lalan Supari were on a bike going for a property deal when three individuals on a bike shot him. Murder in dispute over one and a half acre land. A case was lodged against Navin Kumar Priykumar Rajnan under sections 302, 120 (b), and 34 of the IPC Act, under sections 27 of the Arms Act and under sections 3(2), and 5(a) of the NCST Act.

The operation was executed under the guidance of Datta Nalavade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-10, with Senior Police Inspector Gabaji Chimate, The operation was carried out by Assistant Police Inspector Suhas Kade and his team.