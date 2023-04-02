Mumbai: Frustrated over court trials, man throws slipper at judge

File Photo

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man, accused in an attempted murder case, hurled a slipper at a judge in a magistrate court in Kurla as he was angry for not being freed from a trial related to his previous cases.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when the metropolitan magistrate was hearing an old case in which Javed Shubhash Shaikh alias Pradeep Subhash Tayade was convicted for an attempt to murder in 2016.

Man was imprisoned for five years

The NM Joshi Marg Police arrested him then, and he was imprisoned for five years. In 2011, the Trombay police also had arrested Tayade for criminal offences like voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon, house-breaking and trespassing. However, he was out on bail, while his trial was going on. Tayade is a resident of the Maharashtra Nagar area in Mankhurd.

On Saturday, while the court was about to postpone the hearing, Tayade lost his control and started screaming at the judge. As per the police, while screaming, he demanded that all the pending cases against him be ‘disposed of’ as soon as possible and that he is “freed” from the trial of the court.

Tayade taken into custody for contempt of court

He first started banging his hands on everything in front of him, then he found a slipper that was near him, which he picked and threw at the judge. While nobody was hurt, police who were on standby immediately tamed Tayade and took him to custody for contempt of court.

A case has been registered by the Kurla police against Tayade under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

He will be produced in court on Monday, followed by a new series of trials that will begin.

