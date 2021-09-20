Mumbai: From Tulsi to Vihar Lake - Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on September 20

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 99 percent on Monday. The water level in the lakes was 98.29 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,36,126 million litres of water or 99.22 percent on Monday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 99.29per cent, while in 2019 the water stock was 97.85 percent.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar, and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively. On 11 September, 5 gates of Bhatsa lake were opened.

The water level in Tansa is at 98.89 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 99.14 percent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 97.44 percent, Upper Vaitarna has 99.36 percent, Bhatsa 99.50 percent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level.

Check detailed water level here:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate spells of rain at isolated places in city and suburbs.

The IMD on Monday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 78.59 mm, 111.58 mm and 88.15 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate spells of rain at isolated places in city and suburbs.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 03:40 PM IST