Mumbai: From today, 100 COVID-19 vaccination centres for kids in 12-14 age group

The second day of vaccination for children in the 12-14 age group, onThursday, drew a far better response than the first day.The BMC has,therefore, decided to increase the number of centres from 12 to 100 from today (March 19). In the coming days, they could even go up to 150.

On the first day of the Corbevax drive, 117 children had taken their first dose, which increased to 416 on the second day, a four-fold rise. Civic officials said with maximum centres they will be able to reduce the travel time of beneficiaries, one of the reasons for hesitancy on Day 1. The civic body is also in touch with schools and will hold camps. The ongoing exams is also a major factor behind low turnout, said additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani.

Kakani said, “We analysed the pros and cons to come to a decision about increasing the number of centres. We want more children to get jabbed, considering there could be a fourth coronavirus wave as per a study conducted by IIT-Kanpur.” He also attributed the poor turnout on Day 1 to a technical glitch.

Dr Shailesh Mohite, the dean of RN Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle, said, “While on Day 1 not a single beneficiary visited the centre, the number increased to 40 on March 17. We hope to get more beneficiaries in the coming days.”

Besides Mumbai, Parbhani, too, witnessed a low turnout on the first day of the drive. However, Satara saw more than 1,000 vaccinations on Day 1. “We had a joint meeting with all medical officers and have asked them to get in touch with schools. Moreover, we have received all the 39 lakh doses required for the first dose in Maharashtra,” said Dr Sachin Desai, the state immunisation officer.

Corbevax vaccine has been manufactured by Biological E Limited in Hyderabad. It will be administered to childrenthroughanintramuscular route and will be given in two doses with a 2-day gap Each Corbevax vial has 20 doses (0.5ml).

