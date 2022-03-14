Mumbai: From four digits during all three waves, Covid numbers come down to 28 until March 13

From witnessing critical covid patient in four digits during all the three waves, the numbers have now come down to 28 in Mumbai until March 13. Doctors said the number of patients has come down significantly since it is a dedicated hospital for covid, the demand for ICU and ventilator beds have also dropped.

As per the health department official, active cases would decline to about 500 by next month and active infections in Mumbai, which was 347 on Saturday, could drop to 100 by next month.

“It (active cases) will not become nil as we will continue to report sporadic cases. But we are at the lowest minimum, and the third wave has completely receded. The active cases will drop to around 500 [active cases] by next month, while in Mumbai it will go to around 100 [active] cases by next month,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

Senior doctor from the state task force said the criticality of the disease has reduced and so the active cases have come down.

“It is time to return to our drawing boards and focus on the three basic Ts of testing, tracing and treating. Also crucial is to continue masking and for people to take both shots of the vaccine,” he said.

Member of the national Covid task force and director (critical care) of Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai, Dr Rahul Pandit said most of the patients whose immune systems are weak are more vulnerable to Covid and those who also have comorbidity and formulates the population which is above 50-60 years of age.

“Senior citizens need to take extra care as they are more prone to contract covid-19 infections. Moreover, they should not delay their treatment if they show any symptoms similar to Covid.

We need to protect them from the ongoing pandemic,” he said.

Senior health officials from the civic-run hospital said though they had less number of patients during the third wave, most of them had serious health issues. “The third wave fuelled by Omicron only affected the throat and caused a mild fever. Among all deaths, comorbidities and old age were the crucial factors and Covid was a side feature,” he said.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 06:58 AM IST