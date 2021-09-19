Mumbai: From Bhatsa to Vihar Lake - Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on September 19

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 99 percent on Sunday. The water level in the lakes was 97.99 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,34,781 million litres of water or 97.13 percent on Sunday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 97.99%, while in 2019 the water stock was 97.98 percent.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar, and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively. On 11 September, 5 gates of Bhatsa lake were opened.

The water level in Tansa is at 98.89 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 99.99 percent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 97.78 percent, Upper Vaitarna has 99.36 percent, Bhatsa 99.27 percent, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.

Check detailed water level here:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in the city and suburbs.

The IMD on Sunday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 3.02 mm, 2.45 mm and 0.78 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.08 metres is expected at 11.20 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 1.15 metres is likely to occur at 5.15 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are likely in Maharashtra's Vidarbha and the Mumbai region from Monday onward.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 04:24 PM IST