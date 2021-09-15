e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:54 AM IST

Mumbai: From Bhatsa to Vihar Lake - Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on September 15

FPJ Web Desk
Representational Image

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 98.21 percent on Wednesday. The water level in the lakes was 98.17 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,21,460 million litres of water or 98.21 percent on Wednesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 98.17%, while in 2019 the water stock was 98.02 percent.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar, and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively. On 11 September, 5 gates of Bhatsa lake were opened.

The water level in Tansa is at 98.93 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 100% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 96.39%, Upper Vaitarna has 98.51%, Bhatsa 98.05%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.

Check detailed water level here:

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:54 AM IST
