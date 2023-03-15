Mumbai: Fresh Covid case tally doubles in 24 hours

Mumbai: Fresh Covid case tally doubles in 24 hrs | ANI Photo

Mumbai: Covid-19 cases have doubled across Mumbai in the last 24 hours. The city recorded 36 fresh cases on Tuesday, as compared to 18 cases the day before. Moreover, the number of active cases surged to 144 on Tuesday, as compared to the previous high of 114 cases recorded on November 22, 2022. Health officials have attributed this surge to sudden changes in weather and poor air quality.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases across Maharashtra rose to 11,55,601, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747 and the count of recoveries stood at 11,35,710 after 14 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

A senior health official said there has been a sudden rise in viral fever due to which many are undergoing Covid and influenza tests, resulting in increased positive reports for Covid. “We are keeping close surveillance on Covid and flu cases. All the health teams have been activated fordoor-to-door screening to look for critical cases,” he said, adding that citizens need not panic but should wear a mask in public places.

Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday recorded 12 new Covid cases, taking the tally of infections to 4,82,505, an official said. The toll remained unchanged at 8,904, while the recovery count stood at 4,73,576. Of the total cases, Nashik city accounted for 2,76,228 and Malegaon (14,074), while 1,79,734 were from other parts of the district.

Infectious disease expert Dr Iswar Gilada said “Masking is important, particularly for those with comorbidities and those living in the same home,” he said.