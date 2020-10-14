Mumbai: Fresh air for company

Mumbai Metro One, which runs between Ghatkopar and Versova, will resume operations in a graded manner from October 19, from 8.30am to 8.30pm. Similarly, the MMRDA has announced that monorail operations would begin from Sunday in a graded manner.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Metro One informed that for the safety of its commuters, staff, retail partners and other users, it has devised critical measures so as to ensure safe service. Necessary arrangements have been made to maintain social distance at all touchpoints such as – station entry gates, ticketing counters, frisking areas, platforms and trains. Commuters can occupy alternate seats and stand on designated floor markers inside the trains. At the ticketing counter, no plastic tokens will be issued to curb Covid-19 spread. Commuters can opt for digital tickets, smart cards or paper QR tickets.

Regular disinfection of entire station area and all trains will be carried out at frequent intervals. The temperatures inside the coaches will be maintained at 25-27 degrees Centigrade and fresh air supply will be increased by adjusting the damper opening. Train doors will remain open for 30 seconds at all stations and 180 seconds at terminal stations, to let fresh air into the coaches.

Sanitisers shall always be made available at various points inside the stations for all commuters.

Every entrant in Metro station shall be screened through non-contact thermal screening devices. While complying with all safety measures, commuters are expected to travel wearing masks and adhere to social distancing, as is mandatory under government guidelines.

A Metro One Health Committee too has been formed.