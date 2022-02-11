Mumbai: Fraudsters hack man's phone, morphs his pics, force him to take loan and pay them

In a shocking case, a 30-year-old man who works as a network administrator in an Andheri based company has lodged a complaint with the police, claiming that some unknown person had hacked his mobile phone and got access to the photographs stored in his phone, personal information and contact list. The accused persons then morphed his photographs and made them obscene ones and sent them to the victim threatening to send them to his contact persons if he did not follow their instructions. The accused persons then forced the victim to download loan providing apps, made him apply for loan on exorbitant interest rates and made him pay Rs 7 lakhs to UPI accounts provided by the accused persons.

According to the police, the victim, who is a resident of Vasai, in his complaint had stated that, in November 2019, someone had hacked his mobile phone. "The hacker, who had got access to all the information and media of the phone, then edited six photographs of the victim in an obscene manner and sent them to the victim. At least a dozen different numbers were used by the fraudsters to send obscene photographs to the victim. The accused then called the victim and forced him to take loans from loan providing apps and if he refused to do so, the accused threatened to send the edited photographs to his contacts. The victim was then forced to take a small amount of loans over the period of time, from the apps. The victim had paid around Rs 7 lakh to the fraudsters on the UPI accounts provided by them," said a police officer.

He added, when the accused kept demanding for more money, the victim refused to do so and got a complaint lodged with the police on Wednesday with the Waliv police in Vasai under sections 34 (common intention) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 500 (Punishment for defamation) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 43 (Penalty and compensation for damage to computer, computer system, etc), 66 (Computer related offences) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

ALSO READ WR’s Mumbai Division achieves a milestone in freight loading

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 08:19 PM IST