Mumbai: Fraudster posing as prospective groom siphons off Rs 4.26 lakh from girl; victim recovers full money with police's help

Timely intervention by Sakinaka police have saved ₹4.26 lakh of a woman who lost to a matrimonial fraud in the month of September. Since the police received timely alert they managed to block the account in which money was transferred however the process of retrieving the money took months, said police.

The incident took place on September 16 last year when a Sakinaka woman was lured into a cyber fraud. The fraudster posing a prospective groom managed to siphoned off ₹4.26 lakh from her after promising to marry her. Fortunately as soon as the fraud took place victim approached the police.

Immediately after receiving alert, Sakinaka police contacted the nodal officer of the bank in which money was transferred and managed to freeze the accounts. Meanwhile police filed First Information Report under relevant sections of IPC and the IT act and prepared the necessary paperwork which was later sent to the bank.

Since the account was frozen in time the fraudster could not retrieve it, said police. After following up with the bank the money was returned in the form of demand draft on Wednesday, said police.

While making any online transactions, people should always use secure sites and trusted payment gateways. In cases of cyber frauds people should immediately approach the police. Within two hours which is called golden hours there is always a high chances of recoveries since police could temporarily freez the suspicious accounts and meanwhile do the paper work and recovered the money before the fraudster could withdraw it, said an officer.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 07:00 AM IST