Mumbai: Fraudster Posing As Producer Swindles Television Actor Nishant Singh Of ₹4.26 Lakh

Mumbai: A 29-year-old television actor Nishant Singh, lost Rs 4.26 lakh in a scam promising work in the soap ‘Dil Ko Tumse Pyar Hua’.

The accused, claiming to be casting producer Abhay Kapoor, lured Singh with an offer of a role in the soap and cheated him under the pretence of registration fees and other reasons.

About The Fraud

According to the FIR registered at the Versova police on July 12, Singh resides in Versova, Andheri West and hails from Bihar. He joined several WhatsApp groups related to auditions, where he found one number and called to inquire about auditions. The call receiver claimed to be casting producer Abhay Kapoor, asking Singh to send his audition videos to his WhatsApp number, on May 28.

The next day, Kapoor called Singh and informed him that he was selected for a role in ‘Dil Ko Tumse Pyar Hua.’ He instructed Singh to pay registration fees and assured him of a two-year agreement and a cheque. Kapoor provided another accused Sneha Sharma’s number for further transactions. Sharma provided a QR code, and Singh transferred Rs 25,000.

Subsequently, the accused continued to contact Singh, requesting more money under various pretexts related to costume-making and other requirements. Singh transferred a total of Rs 4.26 lakh between May and July.