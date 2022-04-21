Mumbai: Fraudster impersonates as Delhi CP, forces victim to pay Rs 1.44 lakh

A 71-year-old Malad resident was left shocked when he recently received a phone call from a person who claimed to be Delhi Police Commissioner. The said person threatened the victim that his obscene video had been uploaded on social media and that he would be placed under arrest. The said person and his associates then induced the victim to pay Rs 1.44 lakh to get his videos deleted and not to take any action against him.

According to the Malad police, on Monday, the complainant had received a phone call from an unknown number and the caller had identified himself as Delhi police commissioner. "The caller told the victim that he was Delhi Police Commissioner Asthana and that the victim's obscene video has got uploaded on social media and that if the said video is not deleted then he would get the victim arrested. The caller also gave a mobile number of a person who would help him get the video deleted, to the victim," the FIR registered by the police stated.

The FIR further added, "The victim got terrified and thought that he had landed in some trouble, after which, when the victim contacted the said number, the accused demanded money in order to delete the videos. The accused then induced the victim to pay Rs 1.44 lakh in order to delete his so called videos. Later when the victim informed his relative about the said incident, he learnt that he had been duped and was advised to lodge a complaint with the police."

The police on Tuesday registered a case on charges of cheating by personation, criminal intimidation, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, punishment for identity theft, punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

"Prima-facie it appears that someone has impersonated the Delhi police commissioner, in order to dupe the victim. This seems to be an organised racket wherein citizens are put in fear of arrest by giving them false narrative of their involvement in any criminal activity and then money from them is extorted. We have initiated a probe into the case," said a police officer.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 06:57 AM IST