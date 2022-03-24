Mumbai: Fraudster hacks into Sena spokesperson's social media accounts, demands 10k USD to release control

An official spokesperson of Shiv Sena has lodged a complaint with the police claiming that some unknown person had hacked into his social media accounts and had allegedly demanded a ransom of 10000 USD to release control over his accounts.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is Anand Kumar Dubey (41), a resident of Thakur Village in Kandivali (E). Dubey had been working for Shiv Sena political party for the past three years and was given the position of party's official spokesperson in March 2019.

"As per Dubey, on March 15, he got logged out of his Twitter account and then he got logged out of his two email accounts and Instagram accounts as well. Despite repeated attempts to log in, Dubey was unable to log in to his social media and mail accounts. Suspecting that some unknown person had taken over control of his social media accounts, Dubey approached the police the same day and gave a written complaint in the matter," said a police officer.

He added, "When Dubey logged into one of his old Instagram accounts on Tuesday, he found a message sent from his hacked Instagram account which stated that if he wanted to get back control of his hacked social media accounts, then he would have to pay 10000 USD. The hacker had also stated a digital wallet address in the message, in which he wanted the money to be deposited."

"My social media accounts and mails are still in control of the hacker. The police has assured me that they will help me get back my accounts," Dubey told Free Press Journal.

The police have registered a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 43 (Penalty and compensation for damage to computer, computer system, etc), 65 (Tampering with computer source documents), 66 (Computer related offences) 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 06:58 AM IST