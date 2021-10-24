Mumbai: Fraudster dupes labourer of ₹10 lakh, booked

A 60-year-old imitation jewellery labourer was in for a shock after he learnt that a loan of ₹10 lakh was drawn from his credit card by an unidentified person.

Upon learning about the cheating, he immediately approached the police and lodged a case. Probe revealed that a woman who had contacted him for a loan offer had duped him.

Subsequently, she was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.



The complainant, who is a labourer at an imitation jewellery workshop, had received a call from a woman in April last year, wherein a woman identified herself as a private bank employee and asked if he wanted a loan. While the complainant refused, ₹2 lakh was credited in his account. The complainant immediately alerted the bank caller, who claimed her name is Ifra, and told her that he wants to return the money.



Ifra told the man that to return the money, he will have to use net banking and sought details of his credit card, PIN and password. Since the man did not need a loan, he shared the details and forgot about it. On October 20, the complainant received a call from the bank, asking him to repay the defaulting loan taken from credit card to the tune of ₹8 lakh.

The complainant was shocked and why he never received any messages, only to learn that the messages were sent to registered number, which was revealed to be that of Ifra's.



The complainant contacted Ifra and enquired with her, to which she accepted that she had taken a loan of ₹10.5 lakh on the victim's credit card. Having realized that he has been duped, the complainant approached Dahisar Police and registered a complaint.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021