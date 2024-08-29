 Mumbai Fraud: Con Fleeces 23-Yr-Old CA Aspirant, Citing His Role In Naresh Goyal Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Fraud: Con Fleeces 23-Yr-Old CA Aspirant, Citing His Role In Naresh Goyal Case

Mumbai Fraud: Con Fleeces 23-Yr-Old CA Aspirant, Citing His Role In Naresh Goyal Case

The conman made the complainant transfer over Rs76,000 on the pretext of RBI verification

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 01:36 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Fraud: Con Fleeces Man, Citing His Role In Naresh Goyal Case | Representational Image

A 23-year-old man, pursuing Chartered Accountancy, has fallen prey to a scammer who impersonated a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) official and duped him of more than Rs76,000. The con fleeced him, saying his name has emerged in the Naresh Goyal's case and even shared fake documents related to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the police, the man received a call from an unknown person claiming to be from TRAI on August 23. The scammer told him that a SIM card has been procured in his name and the phone number has figured in at least 17 FIRs.

Read Also
Mumbai: 54-Year-Old Pune Builder Files FIR Against 5 Individuals At Colaba For Alleged ₹6.5 Crore...
article-image

The fraudster further said that the complainant's name had emerged in the Goyal case and that his account was used for money laundering, said the police. Despite the man's denial, the con asked him to transfer money, which would be verified by the RBI.

Assuring that the amount would be returned later, he shared a UPI ID with the complainant and then shared bogus documents related to the Goyal case and the CBI on his WhatsApp. Perplexed, he transferred Rs76,703 to the scammer. When he did not get back his money, he realised that he had been cheated.

FPJ Shorts
MBBS Admissions: Medical Aspirants Seek Cap On Exorbitant Deposit Money
MBBS Admissions: Medical Aspirants Seek Cap On Exorbitant Deposit Money
Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Dies Crossing Harbour Line Tracks Between Sewri And Cotton Green, Causing Train Disruptions
Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Dies Crossing Harbour Line Tracks Between Sewri And Cotton Green, Causing Train Disruptions
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-Backed MLA Bacchu Kadu To Form New Political Front With Sambhaji Raje And Narayan Ankush
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-Backed MLA Bacchu Kadu To Form New Political Front With Sambhaji Raje And Narayan Ankush
Mumbai: Retaining Wall Collapse In Vikhroli Park Site Damages 5 Houses; No Injuries Reported
Mumbai: Retaining Wall Collapse In Vikhroli Park Site Damages 5 Houses; No Injuries Reported
Read Also
Mumbai: Dahisar Police File FIR Against 3 for Alleged ₹23.25 Crore Fraud In Bus Sale Scam
article-image

A case has been registered under section 318 (cheating) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Fraud: Con Fleeces 23-Yr-Old CA Aspirant, Citing His Role In Naresh Goyal Case

Mumbai Fraud: Con Fleeces 23-Yr-Old CA Aspirant, Citing His Role In Naresh Goyal Case

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: DCM Ajit Pawar Publicly Apologises, Promises Strict...

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: DCM Ajit Pawar Publicly Apologises, Promises Strict...

Navi Mumbai: Parsik Hill At Belapur Illegally Excavated Despite Landslide Risks, Greens Raise...

Navi Mumbai: Parsik Hill At Belapur Illegally Excavated Despite Landslide Risks, Greens Raise...

Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Dies Crossing Harbour Line Tracks Between Sewri And Cotton Green, Causing Train...

Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Dies Crossing Harbour Line Tracks Between Sewri And Cotton Green, Causing Train...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-Backed MLA Bacchu Kadu To Form New Political Front...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-Backed MLA Bacchu Kadu To Form New Political Front...