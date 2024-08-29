Mumbai Fraud: Con Fleeces 23-Yr-Old CA Aspirant, Citing His Role In Naresh Goyal Case

Mumbai Fraud: Con Fleeces Man, Citing His Role In Naresh Goyal Case | Representational Image

A 23-year-old man, pursuing Chartered Accountancy, has fallen prey to a scammer who impersonated a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) official and duped him of more than Rs76,000. The con fleeced him, saying his name has emerged in the Naresh Goyal's case and even shared fake documents related to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the police, the man received a call from an unknown person claiming to be from TRAI on August 23. The scammer told him that a SIM card has been procured in his name and the phone number has figured in at least 17 FIRs.

The fraudster further said that the complainant's name had emerged in the Goyal case and that his account was used for money laundering, said the police. Despite the man's denial, the con asked him to transfer money, which would be verified by the RBI.

Assuring that the amount would be returned later, he shared a UPI ID with the complainant and then shared bogus documents related to the Goyal case and the CBI on his WhatsApp. Perplexed, he transferred Rs76,703 to the scammer. When he did not get back his money, he realised that he had been cheated.

A case has been registered under section 318 (cheating) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.