Mumbai: Fourth collegian's body found in Belapur creek

Mumbai: Two days after four collegians drowned at Pandavkada waterfalls in Kharghar on Saturday, the body of the fourth teen, Neha Dama, 18, washed ashore at Belapur creek on Monday afternoon.

After removing her from the water, she was rushed to the Vashi NMMC Hospital for post mortem. Dama's family was informed about the incident, who rushed to the hospital from Koparkhairane. Kharghar Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter.

On Monday afternoon, around 1pm, fishermen spotted a body floating along the shore near the Belapur creek. They immediately alerted authorities, who fished out the body and it was identified as that of the missing collegian, who had drowned at the Kharghar waterfall on Saturday.

A group of seven girls had gone for a picnic at Pandavkada waterfall and were swept away by the strong currents. While three were saved in the nick of time, four drowned.

The Navi Mumbai police had recovered bodies of three girls -- Aarti Nair, Neha Jain and Shweta Nand on the same day, but Dama was still untraceable.

The police and the fire department had also used the drone to trace her body, but to no avail. The search operation which began on Saturday morning, was stopped during the night due to unavailability of light and incessant rains. It resumed on Sunday and yielded no results, raising suspicions that the body could be washed away in the creek.

Police said that the incident occurred around 8am, near the Driving Range spot. Locals and other revellers immediately alerted Navi Mumbai Police, who reached the spot to begin the rescue operation. Police registered four ADRs in the matter, said Pradip Tidar, senior inspector of Kharghar police station.

Pandavkada waterfall has been listed as a dangerous picnic spot after several picnickers lost their lives and people have been banned from going there since 2012.

Police said, "it is not clear how the girls managed to reach the restricted area as it remains closed for tourists during monsoon, with forest officers prohibiting revellers going near the waterfall due to risks involved."