Mumbai: Four teens go for a swim at Aksa, drown, one dies

Mumbai: A 15-year-old boy drowned to death, while three other teenagers were rescued by the lifeguards at Aksa beach , after they ventured into the sea for a swim on Tuesday and found themselves being pulled into the water.

The deceased has been identified as Harsh Indraket Goud and lived in Malad, near Orlem Church.

A police officer said Goud and his three friends went to the sea for a swim but unknowingly, they reached a marshy spot and found themselves being pulled inside the water. They began shouting for help. A lifeguard on duty dived into the water on hearing their cries and pulled out Goud and his friends. Goud was unconscious when he was rushed to the nearby INS Hamla hospital and doctors declared him dead on arrival. The other three were identified as Satyam Omprakash Yadav, 15, Dheeraj Shiv Gupta, 13, Dheeraj Sanjay Gupta, 13.

Malvani Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in this incident.