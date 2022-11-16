e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Four suffer burn injuries due to chemical leak in research institute

Mumbai: Four suffer burn injuries due to chemical leak in research institute

The chemical that was leaked is glycerine, all of them were taken to the emergency department of Jaslok Hospital.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Four suffer burn injuries due to a chemical leak in research institute |
Follow us on

Mumbai: Four people suffered burn injuries due to a chemical leak at the Sasmira Institute of Design & Textile in the Worli area of Mumbai around 5.15pm on Wednesday evening. As per primary information received from the BMC, glycerine had leaked out of a machine in the testing department of the institute.

The victims were initially admitted to Jaslok Hospital

The victims were initially admitted to Jaslok Hospital where they received first aid. They were then transferred to the National Burns Centre in Airoli for further treatment.

“Pratiksha Ghume, 20, sustained 72% burns, followed by Shraddha Shinde, 27, with 40% burns, Rajiv Kulkarni, 60, (19%) and Prajayot Wade, 21 (14 %). They are stable and admitted to the Intensive Burns Care Unit. We will be constantly monitoring their condition for the next 24 hours,” said a doctor.

The BMC will decide about taking action against the institute once the fire brigade department submits its inspection report.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: State gets temporary education director as Dhanraj Mane discharged from duty

Maharashtra: State gets temporary education director as Dhanraj Mane discharged from duty

Mumbai: Four suffer burn injuries due to chemical leak in research institute

Mumbai: Four suffer burn injuries due to chemical leak in research institute

Mumbai updates: 4 persons suffer burn injuries due to chemical leak at Mumbai Institute in Worli

Mumbai updates: 4 persons suffer burn injuries due to chemical leak at Mumbai Institute in Worli

Mumbai: By using solar plants, 24 suburban railway stations of Western Railway saves energy worth Rs...

Mumbai: By using solar plants, 24 suburban railway stations of Western Railway saves energy worth Rs...

Maharashtra: 'Attempt to make Gujarat a dream state by weakening Mumbai', alleges Udhhav faction...

Maharashtra: 'Attempt to make Gujarat a dream state by weakening Mumbai', alleges Udhhav faction...