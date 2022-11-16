Mumbai: Four suffer burn injuries due to chemical leak in research institute

Mumbai: Four people suffered burn injuries due to a chemical leak at the Sasmira Institute of Design & Textile in the Worli area of Mumbai around 5.15pm on Wednesday evening. As per primary information received from the BMC, glycerine had leaked out of a machine in the testing department of the institute.
The victims were initially admitted to Jaslok Hospital where they received first aid. They were then transferred to the National Burns Centre in Airoli for further treatment.
“Pratiksha Ghume, 20, sustained 72% burns, followed by Shraddha Shinde, 27, with 40% burns, Rajiv Kulkarni, 60, (19%) and Prajayot Wade, 21 (14 %). They are stable and admitted to the Intensive Burns Care Unit. We will be constantly monitoring their condition for the next 24 hours,” said a doctor.
The BMC will decide about taking action against the institute once the fire brigade department submits its inspection report.
