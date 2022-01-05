Mumbai: Four people including woman arrested for assaulting 78-year-old and stealing her two bangles

The Byculla police in Mumbai have arrested four people including a woman for assaulting a 78-year-old and committing theft of her two bangles. The police said the accused were surprised after they found the bangles they robbed were imitation jewelry. The four came from Gujarat to commit the theft in Mumbai.

The police said the incident took place on January 3 at 9 pm. The complainant Mithibai Makwana 78, is a resident of room number 19, central railway compound, Tadwadi, Mazgaon. Makwana stayed alone and was busy doing aarti at her residence. "When the four people entered the house and strangled the senior citizen with their hands. They took out the two bangles she was wearing and committed the theft and fled away," said police officer.

The Byculla police further registered a case under section 394, 452 and 34 of the Indian penal code.

The Byculla police checked the CCTV footage to find the accused came from Bharuch in Gujarat to Mumbai. "A team left for their search and detained the four with the help of local police," said a police officer from Byculla police station.

The police said the arrested accused are identified as Manali Robin Bedewala 31, Rahul Singh Khandewal 27, Zakir Abdul Latif shaikh 26 and Mohammed Rais Shaikh 29 all residents of Baruch in Gujarat.

The police during the investigation found the woman accused Manali was known to the senior citizens. "Manali's aunt stays in the same building and she used to oftenly come to meet her aunt. She was aware of Makwana staying alone. With the help of three other accused she planned a conspiracy of theft and came to Mumbai in a car and committed the robbery," said a police officer.

Ashok Khot, senior police inspector, Byculla police station confirmed about the arrest and said, "They were produced in court and are remanded in police custody till January 6," added Khot.

The police team had seized the imitation jewelry and a car worth Rs 3 lakhs and three mobile phones worth Rs 21,000 used in the crime.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 08:51 PM IST