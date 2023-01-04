Mumbai: Four men get stuck in lift of highrise in Vikhroli

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Four men get stuck in lift of highrise in Vikhroli

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Photo: Pexels
Mumbai: An incident was reported on Wednesday afternoon in Vikhroli where four men were stuck in a lift of a highrise building. The lift of Siddhivinayak Society, a housing society in Vikhroli West was stuck.

According to reports, three out of four men stuck in the lift were rescued while the rescue operation for the fourth one is underway.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

article-image

