Mumbai: Four held for snatching gold from a delivery man

The Pydhonie police managed to nab a group of four Rajasthan locals for allegedly snatching and robbing 890 grams of gold, worth Rs. 44.5 lakh from a man who was delivering the same – in the span of 48 hours.

The incident was reported by the complainant on July 24 to the police. According to the police, the complainant (identity protected) on July 23 had sent his official staff to deliver gold ornaments and biscuits worth Rs. 44.5 lakh, 890 grams – between Bibijan Street and Dhobhi Street Junction.

“When the man was walking through the road, four men snatched his package and fled the spot. After getting the complaint, we started the technical investigation along with tracing the footage of the nearby CCTV cameras,” said senior police inspector Shrikant Rajarampatil of Pydhonie police station.

Based on the identification provided by the man and footage of CCTV cameras, the police immediately started a manhunt – along with conducting spot punchnama for identifying the accused. “We got to know that the team of four people is based out in Rajasthan, so we contacted the local police there and subsequently sent a team from here,” added Rajarampatil.

The police arrested all four from Raniwara in Jalore district in Rajasthan. During the investigation it was found that the accused travelled all the way to Mumbai from Rajasthan – only to steal and make fast money, the police revealed.

Out of the total gold stolen, the police managed to recover 95% of the gold – 830 grams. After presenting the accused in the local courts in Rajasthan, they were presented at the Sewree Magistrate Court on Thursday and remanded the accused in police custody for further investigation. A case of robbery has been registered by the police, among other relevant sections, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).