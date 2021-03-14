Mumbai: Four held for murdering man over old enmity

The Sakinaka Police arrested four men for allegedly assaulting a man to death over a previous grudge in Andheri (E) on Saturday.

All the accused identified as Shakir Ali Khan, Naseer Ali Khan, Gulfam Sayyed and Rabiul Sayyed have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder, assault, criminal intimidation and were produced in a local magistrate court. While the doctors have reserved the cause of death during the autopsy, Raees Khan, the deceased, is suspected to have succumbed to internal injuries.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 11 am on Saturday, when the deceased, Raees Khan, was walking down the lane with his children — son and daughter — near Khadi number 3 in Saki Naka area. Suddenly, a few men approached Raees and picked a fight with him over previous enmity, which escalated and turned into a war of words. The squabble then resulted in an assault, in which the accused hit Raees with fisticuffs, kicked him and also hit him with a wooden plank. In the attack, he collapsed on the ground.

Police said that the accused immediately fled the spot and Raees was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Acting on his son's complaint, police registered a case and booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Within hours police arrested all the four accused.

All of the accused were caught after police learnt that they were planning to flee to their hometown in Uttar Pradesh. They were apprehended and booked under relevant sections early on Sunday. They were produced in a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody.