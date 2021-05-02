Mumbai: Four held for loan fraud in Dahisar

The Dahisar Police took four men into custody after complaints of committing loan frauds and purchased expensive two wheelers from motorcycle dealers.

The accused would obtain details of those with good CIBIL scores and fix their photos on the victim's details to buy a car. All accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating, forgery and common intention.

According to police sources, a case of loan fraud was registered at Dahisar police station wherein a man had cheated a motorcycle dealer by presenting forged documents with the accused's photograph. An investigation was launched, which revealed that it was a gang of four men, who procured documents like Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and other details of people who had a very high CIBIL score. The accused would then submit the same documents only by pasting their photo.

The accused would pay a down payment of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 and put the rest on a vehicle loan in the name of the victim. The incident would come to light only when the victim, who has a high CIBIL score, is charged with the loan installment and he states that he did not take any loans. Recently, the gang of four accused, who had duped many dealers using the same modus operandi, were arrested by Pune Police, who have their custody to Dahisar Police.

The accused would either sell off the bike or transfer it in other's name, to wash off all the responsibilities and trail of cheating. They have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC for cheating, forgery and common intention. Police have seized 23 motorcycles from the accused and further probe is underway.