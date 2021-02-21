Mumbai: Four held for house break-in at Dahisar, two at large

The Crime Branch Unit 12 sleuths busted a gang involved in several house break-ins and arrested four of its members from Dahisar. The accused, identified as Ayyappa Shettiyar alias Shetty (46), Murgan Shetty (44), Naseem Sheikh (21) and Jiyarul Sheikh alias Pintoo (38), were arrested on Saturday and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Wednesday, when the gang members had allegedly sneaked into a house in Goregaon and decamped with gold jewellery valued at Rs 18 lakh. In a parallel probe, the local police and the crime branch sleuths launched a search for the accused and had activated their network of informers.

During the probe, police scrutinised the CCTV camera footage and identified the accused, following which they received a tip-off about the accused. On the basis of this Information, police laid a trap and nabbed the accused in Dahisar on Friday. The accused quadruple had a series of offences registered against each of them at different police stations, including at Juhu, Borivali and Nashik city.

While police have arrested four, two are still on the run. Police have recovered a part of the stolen jewellery. Further probe is underway and more recovery is yet to be made.