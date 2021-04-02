Mumbai: Four held for fleeing with cash of Rs 27 lakh by posing as 'cop'

The Navghar Police arrested four people for allegedly duping a cash collection agent to the tune of Rs 27 lakh by impersonating a policeman. The accused, wearing a police uniform, tricked the agent into trap and fled with the money.

During the investigation, police scanned hundreds of CCTV footages and identified the accused. One of the accused, Nilesh Mishra (37), knew that the victim carried a huge amount of cash and tipped the other accused. The others were identified as Shashikat Mhatre (47), Darshil Gosar (24) and Premchand Chikalkar (24).

The incident took place on March 9, when a person on a scooter and wearing police uniform intercepted the complainant Jignesh Shah, who was on his way home on his scooter. Mhatre, who was wearing a police uniform, demanded the license from Shah and asked him what was there in his bag.

When Shah replied that he was carrying cash, Mhatre told him that it's illegal to carry cash. On the pretext of taking Shah to his seniors, Mhatre took Shah's scooter in his possession with Shah riding pillion. After a while, Shah was asked to alight from the scooter. As soon as he alighted, Mhatre fled with the scooter. At the time of the incident, Shah was carrying cash of Rs 27 lakh.

Realising he had been looted Shah approached the Navghar police station and lodged his complaint.

During the investigation, police scanned hundreds of CCTV footages and identified the accused and arrested them from Kalyan. From them Rs 16 lakh in cash, scooter, mobile and Aadhar card of Shah along with property worth Rs 1 lakh which was bought from the stolen booty, said police.