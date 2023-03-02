Mumbai: Four arrested from Deonar for selling banned cough syrup, 840 bottles seized

Representative Image | Photo: ANI

Four persons have been arrested by the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-narcotics Cell (ANC) from Deonar for allegedly selling ‘codeine cough syrup’ which is banned and being misused for intoxication. Around 840 bottles of syrup worth over ₹5 lakh have been seized.

On February 28, the ANC officials received a tip-off and raided the godown of a local resident at Gaikwad Nagar in Deonar and recovered a few bottles. Later after further questioning, it led the ANC to three more Deonar residents and a collective seizure of 840 bottles, worth around ₹5 lakh, said an official, who added that all four have been booked in drug-related cases in the past and were out on bail.

Cough syrups smuggled from Gujarat

Further investigation revealed that most of the syrup bottles were smuggled from Gujrat and sold illegally in Mumbai in areas like Deonar, Shivajinagar, Govandi and Chembur.

Codeine-based syrups are banned in the country for its misuse as a narcotic product (which is an opioid product) to get intoxicated. The ANC has conducted several raids and busted smuggling rackets of codeine formulations (cough syrups mostly) throughout the city.

The police are now further investigating the source of the drugs and its main dealers. A case of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code.