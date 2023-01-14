e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Four arrested for firing on civic contractor, main accused at large

Mumbai crime branch, which is investigating the incident of firing on a civic contractor in Kurla on Monday evening, has detained four suspects and is verifying their role in the crime

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 02:01 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Mumbai: Mumbai crime branch, which is investigating the incident of firing on a civic contractor in Kurla on Monday evening, has detained four suspects and is verifying their role in the crime. However, the two main accused named in FIR are still at large.

According to the police, the suspects were arrested from a restaurant in Bhiwandi, and the shooters have told the police they were paid more than Rs10 lakh for the contract.

The police suspect that the attack is a fallout of a dispute over a contract worth Rs45 crore to develop footpaths and gutters.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Manoj Patil said that the case will be thoroughly investigated and solved soon.

The accused have been identified as Sagar Yerunkar, 29, Karan Thorat, 20, Abhishek Sawant, 26 and Vinod Kamble, 29.

The police added that the two main accused, Sameer Sawant and Ganesh Chugal, who have been named by the complainant Suraj Pratapsingh Deora, are still at large and a hunt for them is on. Mr Chugal is an MNS Vibhag Pramukh and had contested the 2019 assembly elections from Ghatkopar.

According to the complaint, Mr Deora had alleged that Mr Sawant and Mr Chugal had pressurised him to withdraw the contract.

article-image

