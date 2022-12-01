Mumbai: Four Africans held as police bust international job racket | File

The Western Cyber Police have arrested four foreign nationals who ran an international job racket, cheating people under the pretext of providing jobs in America, and seized a pendrive with a database of 2 lakh email IDs of Indian people, and over one lakh mobile numbers from them.

Fake documents from foreign embassies have also been recovered from them. The suspects, identified as Greenwell Ndlovu, Dorcas Nakabuka, Sensalia Ninasheni, Tosin alias Kofi Onkor, and nationals of Uganda, Zambia, and Namibia, had allegedly come to Pune to study more than a year ago.

They used six bank accounts for the fraud. The fraud came to light when a private bank employee from Andheri lodged a complaint with the Cyber Police against the perpetrators.

The woman had responded to an advertisement in April that offered a US visa and job. She was asked to pay Rs 26 lakh for the same, which she did. However, when they demanded more money, she got suspicious.

An investigation team comprising senior inspectors Suvarna Shinde,Mahendra Jadhav, Poonam Jadhav traced the fraud to Pune where the suspects lived under the pretext of education and medical treatment. Further probe revealed that the passports of three had expired.

The suspects were allegedly operating as part of a larger gang that forged Embassy documents. The suspects, who had taken admission to a private university in Pune, used the bank account of a former student. Investigations revealed that students who returned home after completing their studies sold their accounts to bidders who used the account. Cyber Police Deputy Commissioner (DCP) Bal Singh Rajput said there were cases registered against the gang in Hyderabad and Mumbai.