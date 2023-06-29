Mumbai: Four 40-year Old Flyovers To Be Repaired In A Year

Four major flyovers in western suburbs will be repaired at a cost of ₹42.45 crore in a one year span, said the BMC. After the fatal collapse of the CSMT's Himalaya bridge in 2019, the civic body has, so far, fixed 15 flyovers in the city. Now, it has taken the project to the suburbs.

The flyovers to be repaired are Dahisar rail over bridge, Sudhir Phadke flyover, and General Cariappa and Rajguru bridges in Kandivali. Plastering, concreting, replacing bearings, laying steel plates and repairing joints are some of the major works to be carried out at these 40-year-old structures. A firm which will fulfill criteria mentioned in the tender book will be selected for the work, the BMC said.

Bridge audit every six months

Earlier, the civic body had taken the decision to repair flyovers in Kurla, Chembur, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund. It had also allocated the 40-year-old flyovers in the Western Suburbs to be repaired at ₹42.45 crore in span of one year. Besides, it also conducts an audit of all bridges every six months.

POINTERS :

Total no. of bridges in city

449

Dangerous bridges

7

Bridges to be reconstructed

41

Those needing major repairs

101

