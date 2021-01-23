Mumbai: Forty-year-old actor booked for raping stepmother, theft

Mumbai: A 40-year-old TV actor has been booked for allegedly raping his 58-year-old stepmother, and stealing money and jewellery from the residence that she shares with his father, a director of television serials.

A case has been registered with the Oshiwara police, who are looking into an angle of property dispute, according to a report in hindustantimes.com. The report added that the woman is the third wife of the father of the accused.