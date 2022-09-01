Mumbai: Former tribunal member booked in disproportionate assets case

Representational Image | (PTI Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of disproportionate assets against a former member of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), and his wife.



According to the FIR filed by the CBI on Monday (August 29), a preliminary enquiry was registered on June 30, 2019, against the then member of CAT and subsequently a member of SAT, on the allegations that while functioning as a member of SAT at Mumbai during 2013-18 he had acquired immovable assets in his name and in the name of his wife which are disproportionate to their known sources of income.



“The enquiry has revealed that during the period from December 07, 2006, to February 19, 2018, the public servant, while posted and functioning as CAT judicial member and SAT member has accumulated movable and immovable assets in his name and in the names of his family members, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income. The enquiry further revealed that on December 07, 2006, he had joined CAT in Mumbai and relinquished the charge on December 06, 2011, after completing a tenure of five years,” the CBI stated in its FIR.



He was again appointed for the second term as CAT member (judicial) on December 30, 2011, whereby he remained posted at the Mumbai Bench, Ahmedabad Bench and the Principal Bench (New Delhi). He relinquished charge of the office of Principal Bench on February 19, 2013. Subsequently, agency officials claimed he was appointed as SAT member and assumed charge between February 20, 2013, and February 19, 2018.



“The enquiry further disclosed that during the check period from December 2006 till February 2018, the public servant was found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 4.44 crore in the form of immovable and movable properties. The public servant and his wife have been booked on charges of disproportionate assets and abetment of an offence under the sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act,” the FIR stated.