Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Civic Issues Ahead Of State Assembly Elections

Mumbai: Ahead of the state assembly elections, many city legislators are meeting with BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani to discuss civic issues in their wards. On Thursday, former corporators from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena met with senior civic officials to address several concerns, including those related to hospitals, gardens, and cemeteries.

The state assembly election is likely to schedule in October this year. In this context, around 45 former corporators of the ShivSena (Shinde Faction) met the additional municipal commissioners Dr. Amit Saini and Abhijeet Bangar in civic headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

Various civic issues, including hospitals, gardens, and cemeteries, were discussed in the meeting. Some of the former corporators requested the establishment of new hospitals in their respective wards, while others suggested increasing the number of HBT clinics in the city.

Sheetal Mhatre, spokesperson and former corporator said, "We have requested the administration to take a review of Chinese, Jewish and European cemeteries, whether they are still in use. Some corporators have reported that the usage of these cemeteries has declined, leading to their misuse by anti-social elements. We have asked for a review to determine if any vacant land in these cemeteries can be repurposed for other public uses. The BMC should consider this possibility."

According to civic sources, there are four Jewish cemeteries located in Chinchpokli, Worli, Mazgaon, and Bandra, while the Chinese and European cemeteries are situated at Antop Hill. Last Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, BJP Mumbai President MLA Ashish Shelar, Manish Choudhary, and Mihir Kotecha met with the Municipal Commissioner.