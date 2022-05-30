Mumbai: Former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai at DG Taxpayer Service Directorate | PTI

Sameer Wankhede, the former Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai and presently posted at Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has now been transferred to Chennai at DG Taxpayer Service Directorate.

This comes days after Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Wasle-Patil on demanded action against the former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede a day after the Narcotics Control Bureau gave clean chit to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and others in the Cordelia drug seizure case.

Based on input, the NCB in a statement on Friday said that its Mumbai branch on October 2 last year had intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at the International Port Terminal of the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT), and Nupur, Mohak and Munmun at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak.

“Initially, the case was investigated by NCB Mumbai. Later, a Special Investigation Team from NCB headquarters in New Delhi, headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General (Operations), was constituted to investigate the case, which was taken over by the SIT on November 6 last year. The SIT carried out its investigation in an objective manner,” said the NCB.

Following Aryan Khan's acquittal from the cruise drugs case, the government had asked Competent Authority to take appropriate action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede for his shoddy investigation into Aryan Khan drugs haul case.

"Sameer Wankhede, the investigation officer in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, will face action for allegedly submitting a fake caste certificate and "shoddy investigation" into the drugs case", the Home Ministry said.

“It is learnt that the government has asked the competent authority to take appropriate action against former NCB official Sameer Wankhede for his shoddy investigation into the Aryan Khan drugs haul case. The government has already taken action in the case of Sameer Wankhede’s fake caste certificate case,” said sources.

Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy Director-General Sanjay Singh has also said that there was an error by the first probe team, led by Sameer Wankhede.

Read Also 1993 Mumbai blasts: 4 accused sent to judicial custody