Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Min Anil Deshmukh discharged from JJ Hospital; CBI likely to seek his remand

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was on Tuesday discharged from the JJ Hospital. The CBI is likely to produce Deshmukh before the court and seek his custodial remand in connection with the corruption case registered against him.

"Deshmukh was admitted on Saturday in JJ Hospital in Orthopedics Department. He is been discharged Tuesday late afternoon after all necessary Investigations and Treatment. He had shoulder pain issues," said a doctor from the hospital.

A special court on Monday had remanded dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze and two former aides of Anil Deshmukh - Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande in CBI custody till April 11.

In its remand application, the CBI had sought custody of the accused for interrogation to "unearth the deep-rooted conspiracy" and said the accused persons might have to be taken to the CBI's headquarters in Delhi where they may be subjected to scientific interrogation.

The agency, in its remand application had alleged that Deshmukh "intentionally and deliberately" got himself admitted in the hospital with the "sole purpose to avoid CBI custody and to frustrate the investigation".

The CBI, in its application seeking custody of Vaze, Palande and Shinde, said the statements of Deshmukh and the three were recorded in jail but there are contradictions which need to be verified and, hence, custodial interrogation of the four was essential to "unearth the truth and arrive at a just and fair conclusion of the case".

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:50 PM IST