 Mumbai: Former BMC chief Sharad Kale passes away
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Former BMC chief Sharad Kale passes away

Mumbai: Former BMC chief Sharad Kale passes away

Kale died late Friday night, and his funeral will be held on Sunday, according to the Yashvantrao Chavan Centre.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Sharad Kale (left) alongside Sharad Pawar | Twitter/@PawarSpeaks

Former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Sharad Kale died in Mumbai on Friday, a trust he was associated with said on Saturday.

Kale died late Friday night, and his funeral will be held on Sunday, according to the Yashvantrao Chavan Centre.

Kale, an IAS officer from the 1963 batch, was the municipal commissioner of Mumbai from 1991 to 1995.

Sharad Pawar condoles demise

Condoling the death, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said with Kale's demise, he has lost a very honest and mature colleague.

Kale was associated with the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan, a trust headed by Pawar, and he also served as a trustee of the Pratham Mumbai Education Initiative.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Former BMC chief Sharad Kale passes away

Mumbai: Former BMC chief Sharad Kale passes away

Navi Mumbai table tennis player to get training in Japan for Olympics 2024

Navi Mumbai table tennis player to get training in Japan for Olympics 2024

Watch: Mumbai man performs dangerous wheelie with 2 women on bike in BKC; case registered

Watch: Mumbai man performs dangerous wheelie with 2 women on bike in BKC; case registered

Mumbai traffic cops issue 2-month-long diversions in Dindoshi; check alternative routes

Mumbai traffic cops issue 2-month-long diversions in Dindoshi; check alternative routes

Navi Mumbai: 'Mashal' rally held by women in Panvel to spread awareness on cleanliness

Navi Mumbai: 'Mashal' rally held by women in Panvel to spread awareness on cleanliness