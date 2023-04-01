Mumbai: Former BMC chief Sharad Kale passes away

Sharad Kale (left) alongside Sharad Pawar | Twitter/@PawarSpeaks

Former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Sharad Kale died in Mumbai on Friday, a trust he was associated with said on Saturday.

Kale died late Friday night, and his funeral will be held on Sunday, according to the Yashvantrao Chavan Centre.

Kale, an IAS officer from the 1963 batch, was the municipal commissioner of Mumbai from 1991 to 1995.

Sharad Pawar condoles demise

Condoling the death, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said with Kale's demise, he has lost a very honest and mature colleague.

Kale was associated with the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan, a trust headed by Pawar, and he also served as a trustee of the Pratham Mumbai Education Initiative.