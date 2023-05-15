Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss Marathi star Dadus detained for 'firing' at wedding (WATCH)

Marathi singer and Bigg Boss Marathi fame Santosh Chaudhari, also popularly known as Dadus, was detained by the RAK Marg police in Sewri for allegedly openly firing two rounds from a gun during a wedding function.

According to the police, the video of Dadus firing in the air went viral on social media platforms, after which the police began investigating the matter. Dadus, also called as king of Agri Koli songs, was seen dancing during the ‘haldi’ function of a friend’s wedding. The video shows three people, including Dadus, dancing when the singer takes out a revolver and fires in the air.

After the incident, cops first went to the house of the groom, which was seen in the video. As per them, the revolver was a toy gun and nobody was injured.

The police then detained Dadus for questioning and it was confirmed that he had used a toy gun ‘just for fun’. No case has been registered but Dadus was warned by the police to not use such weapons henceforth. He was asked to give the same in writing, and later released.