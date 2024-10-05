 Mumbai: Forest Dept Deploys Leopard Rescue Team Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit In Thane
Updated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
PM Modi | File Image

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a Maharashtra visit today (Saturday, October 5). He will first visit Washim in the Vidharbha region and is set to inaugurate infrastructure projects in Thane and Metro 3 in Mumbai later in the day. As the helipad in Thane where the PM will land is positioned near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), where leopard activity is common, a Leopard Rescue Team has been deployed nearby, according to a report in mid-day.

This is in response to the high leopard and reptile activity in the area, particularly close to the helipad from which PM Modi is expected to travel. "While leopards are naturally shy and usually avoid human contact, the SGNP Leopard Rescue Team, along with a veterinarian, will be stationed in the area as a precautionary measure," the report added.

It also added that recently, a snake was spotted at a political event in Thane, which caused panic among the attendees. Since today's event and helipad are located near the forest, the authorities have put the SGNP Leopard Rescue Team on standby in order to to take every precaution.

PM Modi In Mumbai: Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Metro 3 Inauguration Ceremony In BKC
PM Modi's Program In Thane, Mumbai

At around 4 pm on Saturday, the PM will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development projects costing more than Rs 32,800 crore in Thane. He will lay the foundation stone of Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project to be constructed at the cost of around Rs 12,200 crore, the statement from PIB said.

At 6 pm, PM Modi will inaugurate Phase 1 of Mumbai Metro 3 from BKC metro station. He will flag off a metro service scheduled to run from BKC to Aarey JVLR. He will also travel between BKC and Santacruz metro stations.

Maharashtra: 29-Km Long Thane Integral Ring Metro To Have 22 Stations; Know Routes, Project Details...
Modi Arrives In Washim

On Saturday afternoon, CM Eknath Shinde welcomed PM Narendra Modi upon his arrival for the launch of agricultural and animal husbandry sector initiatives in Washim, Maharashtra. He also inaugurated the Banjara Virasat Museum and paid tribute at the samadhis of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj in Washim.

