Mumbai: 'Foreign friend' on Facebook dupes IT officer of Rs 4.3 lakh

Showing humanity to an unknown Facebook (FB) friend has cost an IT officer dearly. Days after accepting a request from an unknown profile, the IT officer ended up losing ₹4.30 lakh. The fraudster lured the victim into a trap by claiming that she has landed in India and would return all his money as soon as she was cleared by the customs and made the complainant send money in the name of different charges.

A few days ago, the 33-year-old IT officer working with a bank received a friend request from one Stephanie Bliss who during their conversation claimed that she is a London based doctor. She informed me that she is to come to India next week.

Last week, she contacted the complainant and said that she has landed in Delhi but would need ₹45,000 to pay customs for service charges but the complainant denied it straight away. Soon he received a call from one Purnima Rai who claimed to be a customs officer from Delhi airport and requested the complainant to pay at least ₹25,000, after much persuasion the victim ended up paying the money however that was just the beginning.

Soon he was asked to more money in the name of different charges, Bliss even sent a photograph of a demand draft of British Pound £250,000 she was carrying and claimed that she would return the money from this and continued to demand more money.

In the next couple of days, the complainant ended up giving them ₹4.30 lakh however their demands continued, realising this is not going to end the complaint stopped all the conversation and approached the Kalachowki police.

"We have registered an offence of cheating and impersonation along with relevant sections of the Information Technology act. We are trying to trace the accused with the help of their mobile numbers and account details while we have also asked the bank to freeze their bank accounts, said a police official.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:30 PM IST