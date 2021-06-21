Mumbai: For students not satisfied with marks, CBSE Class XII students can appear for optional exams

There is still some hope for Class XII students who are not satisfied with their results. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct optional examinations for these students after August 15. The board told the Supreme Court that the optional exams will be offline, after analysing the Covid situation and also keeping in mind the possibility of a third wave.

The board said that students who are not satisfied with their Class XII results, which has been calculated based on the assessment policy, can appear for the optional exams. The board said, “The optional exams will be held between August 15 and September 15. However, the marks scored in this exam will be considered final.”

However, students fear that this may leave them with less time to prepare for competitive exams like National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and JEE Advanced.

A CBSE Class XII student Danica Joaquim said, “Competitive entrance exams for admission to Undergraduate (UG) programmes have been postponed this year. Are we supposed to prepare for Class XII optional exams or entrance exams that are held in August and September?”

Another student Nilesh Meshram said, “NEET UG 2021 exam has been scheduled for August 1. This means, I will have to appear for the CBSE optional exam after I appear for NEET UG. Also, the possibility of a third wave may defer the exams and delay the academic cycle.”

As per the CBSE board, Class XII results will be announced by July 31.