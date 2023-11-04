Mumbai: 'For Affordable Cancer Treatment, State Focusing On Generic Drugs,' Says Girish Mahajan

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The state government is striving to address the pressing issue of cancer by implementing several schemes, underlined Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan while speaking as the chief guest at the 3rd Indian Cancer Congress. More than 2,000 abstracts (oral and video) were presented during the event organised at the Jio Convention Centre on Friday. More than 6,500 participants came from 20 countries.

Rise in cancer cases across Maharashtra

Pointing out that there is a rise in cancer cases across the state, Mahajan said that the state along with Centre extends financial aid of ₹5 lakh for treatment while those below poverty line are offered special cards. He further said that the government is implementing several measures like raising awareness against consumption of tobacco and alcohol among the younger population. The endeavour aims to change the youth's mindset towards such deadly addictions. “To reduce the expenses on cancer treatment, we are focusing on supplying cheaper generic medicines,” he added.

The state government is also increasing the number of medical colleges and treatment centres in urban and village areas. As a result, foreigners are now flocking to India for treatment which used to be otherwise, Mahajan asserted.

Revolution in cancer treatment and its affordability

Other speakers highlighted the present witnessing a revolution in cancer treatment and its affordability. Talks also focused on the 'dedication' of 4,700 members of the Oncologists Association of India, aiming to reduce treatment duration from eight weeks to one week to as little as one day.

As per the statistics, around 10 million cancer cases are diagnosed annually worldwide. Oral cancer is one of the most common cancers in the Indian subcontinent.

